Sports World: Ko ready to end two-year wait for title

Ko ready to end two-year wait for title

SYLVANIA (Ohio) • A late flurry of birdies left Lydia Ko in pole position at the LPGA Marathon Classic on Saturday, as the former world No. 1 surged into a four-shot lead heading into the final round at the Highland Meadows Golf Club.

The 23-year-old New Zealander rattled off two birdies in her final three holes to card a three-under 68 and move to 16-under 197. Her last win was at the LPGA Mediheal Championship in April 2018.

American world No. 2 Danielle Kang (70) was alone in second on 201 while Australian Minjee Lee (68) and England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff (73) are joint-third, a further two shots behind.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Sixer busts knee, to miss play-offs

ORLANDO (Florida) • Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons is set to have season-ending surgery on his left knee, multiple outlets reported on Saturday.

The two-time All-Star suffered a dislocated knee cap during last Wednesday's game against the Washington Wizards in a massive blow to the Sixers' hopes of a first National Basketball Association championship since 1983.

On the Australian's injury, teammate and centre Al Horford admitted it would be " hard to replace Ben".

REUTERS