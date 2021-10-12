Sports World: Kerr and Matildas support de Vanna

Kerr and Matildas support de Vanna

SYDNEY • Striker Samantha Kerr and her Australian football teammates yesterday backed the retired Lisa de Vanna, after she made historic allegations of sexual harassment last week but they insisted that the environment was now a "safe haven".

The Australian squad issued a joint statement acknowledging "the seriousness of Lisa's allegations about the past and we empathise with her for not feeling like she could come forth earlier".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Pirelli thinks tyres won't have lasted race

ISTANBUL • Formula One tyre supplier Pirelli backed Mercedes on Sunday, after Lewis Hamilton questioned his team's Turkish Grand Prix strategy and said he would have rather risked getting to the finish on a single set of intermediates.

Pirelli tyre boss Mario Isola doubted whether Hamilton would have been able to make the tyres last the full 58 laps and hold on to third place. He added that most of the cars that stopped close to the end had tyres worn down to the carcass and that were "completely finished".

REUTERS

Kenyan pair earn Boston Marathon wins

BOSTON • Benson Kipruto of Kenya stormed to victory at the rescheduled Boston Marathon yesterday, producing a devastating late burst over the closing stages to claim the biggest win of his career in 2hr 9min 51sec.

Compatriot Diana Kipyogei won the women's race in 2:24:45.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE