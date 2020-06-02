Sports World: Japan race cancelled as MotoGP looks to Europe

Japan race cancelled as MotoGP looks to Europe

TOKYO • The Japanese Grand Prix of the MotoGP season was yesterday cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, with organisers saying they would instead focus on holding as many races as possible in Europe this year.

The scrapping of the Oct 16-18 race in Motegi follows the axing of the Australian event, set to be held a week later.

The first 11 races of the MotoGP season have been either postponed or cancelled, and the sport hopes to resume with back-to-back races at Jerez, Spain, starting on July 19.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Long jump champ wants to work with Carl Lewis

BERLIN • Reigning world long jump champion Malaika Mihambo revealed on Sunday that she plans to move to the US to be trained by athletics legends Carl Lewis and Leroy Burrell.

The 26-year-old German told local daily Bild that "now is the right time for such a big step" and she was looking forward to learning a lot under the pair.

Mihambo, who won gold at the world championships in Doha in October with a personal best of 7.30m, plans to leave for the US in August - if global travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic are eased.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Sunwolves' Super Rugby exit hastened by virus

TOKYO • Japan's Sunwolves bowed out of Super Rugby yesterday as they failed to join an Australian offshoot of the coronavirus-hit tournament, ending a nearly five-year run.

The Sunwolves, who won only nine games in that time, were already going to leave the competition at the end of the term, but the pandemic has prematurely called time on their journey.

The outfit, who also played home matches in Singapore and Hong Kong, made their debut in 2016.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE