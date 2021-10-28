Sports World: Izaac tops in WTT Youth Contender

Izaac tops in WTT Youth Contender

Singapore's Izaac Quek won the Under-15 boys' singles title at the World Table Tennis Youth Contender Lignano in Italy on Tuesday after beating Nigeria's Usman Ishola Okanlawon 3-1 (11-5, 13-15, 11-3, 11-3).

The 15-year-old had swept his opponents 3-0 in all of the event's six earlier matches. He made it to the last 16 in the U-17 category.

A-League player declares he's gay

ADELAIDE • Adelaide United midfielder Josh Cavallo yesterday revealed that he was gay, becoming the first openly homosexual footballer to do so while still playing in Australia's A-League.

The 21-year-old is also understood to be the only known current male top-flight pro footballer in the world to come out as gay.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Hernandez avoids jail time on appeal

MADRID • Bayern Munich and France defender Lucas Hernandez has won his appeal against a six-month prison sentence handed down by a Spanish court, for disobeying a restraining order following a fight with his partner.

The sentence will be suspended for four years as long as the former Atletico player does not commit a new offence during the period, the court in Madrid said yesterday.

REUTERS

Texans' boss regrets anti-Asian remark

HOUSTON • Cal McNair, the Houston Texans' chairman and chief executive, apologised on Tuesday for an anti-Asian comment he made at a golf team tournament in May.

The National Football League team's boss said he was sorry for using the term "China virus", while blaming the pandemic for the lack of a golf team event last year.

REUTERS