Sports World: Ironman axed, poised to make Hawaii return

Ironman axed, poised to make Hawaii return

TAMPA (Florida) • The 2020 editions of the Ironman and the Ironman 70.3 - also known as Half-Ironman - World Championships have been cancelled owing to the continued impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organisers said in a media statement yesterday that the Ironman will return to Kailua-Kona in Hawaii on Oct 9 next year, while the Ironman 70.3 will resume on Sept 17 and 18 and will take place in St George, Utah.

The Ironman triathlon, which combines a 3.86km swim, 180km cycle and a 42.195km marathon run and was already rescheduled for Feb 6, 2021, is now cancelled for the first time since its 1978 inception.

Leeds to sport three stripes next season

LONDON • Leeds United, who earned promotion to the Premier League last week, have signed a five-year kit deal with German sportswear firm Adidas starting from the 2020-2021 season.

Leeds ended a 16-year wait to return to the top flight after second-placed West Bromwich Albion's defeat at Huddersfield Town on Friday and were crowned champions of the Championship the following day when third-placed Brentford lost at Stoke City. No financial details were disclosed but Leeds confirmed on Tuesday it was a record-breaking kit sponsorship deal for the club.

REUTERS

CSL set to make belated start

SHANGHAI • The Chinese Super League (CSL) is poised to kick off on Saturday as planned after all players tested negative for the coronavirus as part of a vast testing programme.

A total of 1,870 people, including players and coaching staff, were tested as they entered a safe "bubble" designed to prevent infections. Xinhua added that players will be tested for Covid-19 once a week.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Indy 500 fans will be capped at 25 per cent

LOS ANGELES • The Indy 500 slashed spectator capacity for the second time in a month on Tuesday, but at 87,000 fans, it would still become the largest US sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Organisers said that attendance at the legendary motor sport race on Aug 23 will now be limited to 25 per cent instead of the 50 per cent capacity announced in June.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE