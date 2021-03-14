Sports World: IOC gives OK for 15 reforms for Olympics

IOC gives OK for 15 reforms for Olympics

LAUSANNE • The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday unanimously approved a set of 15 reforms it hopes will again turn the Olympics into an attractive prospect for fans, cities and sponsors through reduced cost, an increased digital presence and new revenue streams.

The latest reforms are based on five pillars that include digitisation, sustainability development and financial resilience and, according to the IOC, are designed to better position the organisation and the Games in the global environment after the coronavirus pandemic.

REUTERS

No fans allowed at ANA Inspiration

LOS ANGELES • The ANA Inspiration will be played next month without spectators at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California, despite the state's loosening Covid-19 restrictions.

Under California rules, 100 fans now are allowed at an outdoor venue. The tournament, which is the first Major of the season on the LPGA Tour, is scheduled from April 1-4.

REUTERS

F1's top 3 support Saturday sprints

SAKHIR • Mercedes, Red Bull and McLaren bosses, whose teams were the top three in Formula One last year, have given their backing to proposed Saturday sprint qualifying races.

The sport is expected to confirm the experiment, which would award championship points on Saturday as well as in Sunday's race, for a limited number of the season's planned 23 grands prix. The sprint race would effectively serve as qualifying for Sunday's main event. The teams are due to have further discussions in Bahrain this weekend.

REUTERS