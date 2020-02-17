Sports World: Indonesian, Japanese shuttlers triumphant

Indonesian, Japanese shuttlers triumphant

Indonesia beat Malaysia 3-1 to win their third straight men's title yesterday at the Badminton Asia Team Championships held at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

The Japanese women thumped South Korea 3-0 for their second consecutive crown.

Duplantis raises own pole vault world mark

GLASGOW • Sweden's Armand Duplantis set a world pole vault record of 6.18m at an indoor meeting in Glasgow on Saturday, adding one centimetre to the record he set in Poland a week earlier.

The 20-year-old cleared the bar with something to spare and won a world record bonus cheque for US$30,000 (S$41,800).

The record of 6.16m set by France's Renaud Lavillenie had stood since 2014 until Duplantis broke it the previous week in Torun.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Cheptegei smashes 5km road record

MONACO • Uganda's Joshua Cheptegei shattered the 5km road world record in Monaco yesterday, shaving 27 seconds off the mark set by Kenya's Rhonex Kipruto last month.

The 23-year-old 10,000m world champion crossed the finish line in 12min 51sec in his first race of the year to eclipse Kipruto's effort from the 10K Valencia Ibercaja in Spain last month.

REUTERS

Barca hold off Getafe to keep up chase

BARCELONA • A slick Antoine Griezmann strike set Barcelona on their way against Getafe in La Liga on Saturday before they survived a late onslaught from the visitors to win 2-1.

The result leaves Barcelona trailing on goal difference atop La Liga before leaders Real Madrid's home game with Celta Vigo yesterday. AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Russia risks losing top spot for Sochi Games

MOSCOW • Russia is expected to drop into second place in the gold medal count for the 2014 Winter Olympics, after the International Biathlon Union on Saturday disqualified biathlon winner Evgeny Ustyugov for testing positive for a steroid.

If confirmed by the International Olympic Committee, the decision will knock Russia into second place with 10 golds, after Norway, which won 11, in the Sochi Games.

NYTIMES