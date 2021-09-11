Sports World: India suggests Test rescheduling

India suggests Test rescheduling

LONDON • India cricket chiefs yesterday offered to reschedule the fifth Test against England after it was "jointly decided" to cancel the match just over two hours before the scheduled start of play over coronavirus fears.

The tourists were 2-1 up in the five-match contest after a 157-run win in the fourth Test.

The status of the Old Trafford Test - and the five-match series - remains uncertain after the England and Wales Cricket Board retracted an initial statement that India had "forfeited" the match.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

No regrets regarding Barca move: Aguero

BARCELONA • Argentina striker Sergio Aguero yesterday said he had no regrets about signing for Barcelona despite the fact that close friend Lionel Messi left the club in the same transfer window.

The free transfer arrival from Manchester City added he was happy despite having to take a pay cut and also refuted rumours he had a clause in his contract allowing him to walk away if his countryman left.

REUTERS

Boateng found guilty of bodily harm, fined

MUNICH • Former World Cup winner Jerome Boateng, who earlier this month signed for Lyon from Bayern Munich, was found guilty of premeditated bodily harm on his former partner, a German court ruled yesterday.

The 33-year-old German footballer, who was accused of injuring his former girlfriend in a fight during a vacation in 2018, was fined €1.8 million (S$2.9 million).

REUTERS