Sports World: Immobile on brink of Serie A scoring record

Immobile on brink of Serie A scoring record

ROME • Lazio forward Ciro Immobile moved closer to the Serie A scoring record for a single season when he was on target in the 2-0 win over relegated Brescia on Wednesday.

He has 35 goals, one short of Gonzalo Higuain's record of 36 for Napoli in the 2015-16 campaign. Lazio's final match is at Napoli on Saturday. Cristiano Ronaldo's Golden Boot hopes faded as champions Juventus slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat at Cagliari. He remains on 31 goals.

REUTERS

Brentford beat Swans to reach play-off final

LONDON • Brentford booked their place in the Championship play-off final with a 3-1 win against Swansea on Wednesday.

Thomas Frank's side trailed 1-0 after Sunday's semi-final first leg, but they hit back to mark the last match at their Griffin Park stadium with a 3-2 aggregate.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Vietnam to host two AFC Cup groups

HANOI • Vietnam will be the centralised host for two AFC Cup groups in the South-east Asia zone, the Asian Football Confederation announced.

Matches in Group F, which includes Hougang United, will take place at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City while the Group G ties will be staged in Quang Ninh's Cam Pha Stadium. The ties will be played from Sept 23-29.

REUTERS

Jordan sneakers set for auction milestone

NEW YORK • Eleven pairs of Nike sneakers worn by Michael Jordan went up for auction yesterday, includingthe Air Jordan 1 High he wore during a 1985 exhibition match in Italy when he dunked the ball and smashed the glass backboard into pieces.

The shoes, signed by Jordan, are estimated to sell for between US$650,000 (S$894,200) and US$850,000. The record was US$560,000 for a pair of Air Jordans sold by Sotheby's in May.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE