Sports World: Howe aims to keep Magpies in top flight

Howe aims to keep Magpies in top flight

LONDON • Newcastle's new manager Eddie Howe said in his first official interview on Wednesday that his first goal is to keep the club in the Premier League following their poor start to the season.

The Magpies, second from bottom, are the only top-flight club yet to record a win and Howe called on his players to "suffer" and "sacrifice" to stay up.

REUTERS

Liverpool sporting director to step down

LONDON • Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards will leave the club following the expiry of his contract at the end of the season, the Premier League side said in a statement on Wednesday.

Julian Ward, currently assistant sporting director, will be promoted after the departure of Edwards, who has been at Anfield for a decade.

REUTERS

Man arrested over Twitter rape threats

MUMBAI • Indian police arrested a software engineer on Wednesday for allegedly threatening to rape the infant daughter of cricketer Virat Kohli following India's defeat by archrivals Pakistan and their elimination from the T20 World Cup.

Police said investigators from the Mumbai Police Cyber Cell arrested Akubathini Ramnagesh after his viral tweet.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

McIlroy returns to swing coach Bannon

LOS ANGELES • Four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy decided on Wednesday that the best way to get back to winning is to return to his former swing coach.

He parted ways with Pete Cowen, his swing coach of eight months, to link up with long-time instructor Michael Bannon again, Golfweek reported.

REUTERS