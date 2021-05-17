Sports World: Hougang, Lion City keep pace at the top

Hougang, Lion City keep pace at the top

A brace by Tomoyuki Doi helped Hougang United to a 5-2 Singapore Premier League win over Geylang International at Our Tampines Hub yesterday, with the Cheetahs moving up to fourth place in the table on 20 points.

The Japanese, who scored in the 28th and 94th minutes, took his tally for the season to 13 - two ahead of Tampines Rovers' Boris Kopitovic in the race to be the SPL's top scorer.

At Jalan Besar, Lion City Sailors beat Tanjong Pagar United 3-1 to lie on 23 points, one behind leaders Albirex Niigata.

China pick paddlers for Tokyo Olympics

BEIJING • China yesterday announced a six-member table tennis team for the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games, with Rio 2016 singles gold medallist Ma Long leading the squad.

China have collected 28 out of 32 gold medals since the sport made its debut at the 1988 Seoul Games.

Fan Zhendong joins Ma in singles and Xu Xin completes the male contingent, while Chen Meng will spearhead their women's singles challenge alongside Sun Yingsha. Liu Shiwen will join them in the team event.

XINHUA

N. Korea withdraw from World Cup

KUALA LUMPUR • North Korea have pulled out of next month's qualifying matches for next year's World Cup in Qatar, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said yesterday.

No official reason was given but South Korean media reported that it was due to Covid-19 fears.

The AFC said a decision would be made later on the standings in Group H - North Korea were fourth, a point behind leaders Turkmenistan (nine) with three games left - after referring the matter to Fifa.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE