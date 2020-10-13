Sports World: Hatton in top 10 after BMW victory

Hatton in top 10 after BMW victory

SURREY • Home favourite Tyrrell Hatton came through a final-round battle with France's Victor Perez to secure a four-stroke victory at the BMW PGA Championship in Surrey on Sunday.

Heading into the last round with a three-stroke lead, the English golfer delivered a short-game masterclass to make six birdies in a five-under 67 at Wentworth Club to finish at 19-under 269 overall. Perez settled for second with a 68.

The victory meant he entered the world's top 10 for the first time yesterday, two days before his 29th birthday, and the five-time European Tour winner called the achievement "a career goal" and "a dream come true for me".

REUTERS

Scholes assumes Salford caretaker role

LONDON • Salford City co-owner Paul Scholes has been appointed caretaker manager following the sacking of Graham Alexander, the English League Two club said yesterday.

The former Manchester United midfielder last coached Oldham in League Two but left in March last year after only 31 days, citing board interference.

Salford, who secured their first promotion to the fourth tier via the play-offs last season, are co-owned by United's Class of '92, including greats like David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Nicky Butt and Gary and Phil Neville, with Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim holding the other 40 per cent.

REUTERS