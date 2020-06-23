Sports World: Hamilton marches in anti-racism protest

Hamilton marches in anti-racism protest

LONDON • Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton marched in the latest anti-racism protest in London on Sunday, describing the experience as "really moving".

The 35-year-old Briton, the only black driver in F1, joined the protests which have become common since the death of unarmed man George Floyd in police custody in the United States last month.

He wrote on Instagram: "I was also happy to see so many white supporters out there in the name of equality for all."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Japan to let fans into stadiums from July 10

TOKYO • Fans will be allowed into stadiums to watch Japan's top baseball and football leagues from July 10, the federations for the country's two most popular sports leagues said yesterday.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Nippon Professional Baseball season began only last week while J-League soccer will restart on July 4.

REUTERS

Ancelotti accused of not paying Spain tax

MADRID • Prosecutors in Madrid said yesterday that they had indicted Italian football coach Carlo Ancelotti on suspicion of avoiding €1 million (S$1.56 million) in taxes, due for revenues from image rights in 2014 and 2015 while coaching Real Madrid.

The 61-year-old, who now coaches English Premier League side Everton, could not be reached for comment.

REUTERS

Bundesliga TV rights dip to $1.7b a season

BERLIN • The money Germany's Bundesliga earns from television rights will drop slightly over the 2021-2025 period from €1.16 billion to €1.1 billion (S$1.72 billion) per season, the German football league's CEO Christian Seifert said yesterday.

This is the first drop in the value of a newly negotiated rights package since 2002, and none of the expected new players such as Amazon figures in the new deal, with current broadcasters Sky and DAZN sharing the matches.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE