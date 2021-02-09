Sports World: Hamilton extends Mercedes drive

Hamilton extends Mercedes drive

LONDON • Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will chase a record eighth drivers' title with Mercedes this season after signing a one-year extension, the team said in a statement yesterday that ended any uncertainty about his immediate future.

The 36-year-old Briton had been out of contract since the end of last year but the talks had turned into something of a saga, with questions raised about why it was taking so long.

REUTERS

Barca seal comeback win, thanks to Messi

MADRID • Lionel Messi came off the bench to inspire Barcelona to a 3-2 Spanish La Liga victory over Real Betis on Sunday, as Ronald Koeman's rotation gamble just about paid off.

Messi was among several key players rested ahead of Wednesday's King's Cup semi-final against Sevilla.

He drove in an equaliser two minutes after coming on and then helped set up Francisco Trincao to score a late winner.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Relief for Pivac after Wales beat Ireland

CARDIFF • George North and Louis Rees-Zammit scored second-half tries as Wales overcame 14-man Ireland 21-16 in their opening Six Nations rugby clash in Cardiff on Sunday, easing the pressure on coach Wayne Pivac.

REUTERS