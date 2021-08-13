Sports World: Hadi wins Pro Series 6th leg by 5 shots

Hadi wins Pro Series 6th leg by 5 shots

Golfer Abdul Hadi Uda Thith claimed the sixth leg of the FTAG Singapore Pro Series Invitational yesterday, his four-under 67 giving him a 136 total and a five-shot victory.

Koh Dengshan (69) was second on the Serapong Course at Sentosa Golf Club. Jesse Yap shot 71 to finish third, a shot further back.

Softballer gets new gold after bad bite

TOKYO • A member of Japan's gold-winning softball team will have her medal replaced with a fresh one after the mayor of her home town chomped down on the original, Tokyo 2020 organisers said yesterday, following an outcry on social media.

At an event held last week to celebrate Miu Goto's achievement, Nagoya mayor Takashi Kawamura, 72, put her medal between his teeth. The International Olympic Committee will bear the cost of the swop.

REUTERS

Aussies want to host World Cup by 2034

SYDNEY • Australian football chiefs are formulating plans to host either the men's 2030 or 2034 World Cup to build on the country's successful bid for the women's 2023 tournament, top officials said yesterday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE