Sports World: Hadi three shots clear at S'pore Pro

Hadi three shots clear at S'pore Pro

Abdul Hadi fired a three-under 69 yesterday to take the first-round lead at the seventh leg of the FTAG Singapore Pro Series Invitational.

Veteran Mardan Mamat shot 72 and was second at the Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong Course, alongside Gregory Foo, the Order of Merit Leader, and local amateur Justin Kuk.

Benfica reach group stage after 0-0 draw

BELGRADE • Ten-man Benfica held on for a 0-0 draw at PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday to reach the Champions League group stage with a 2-1 aggregate play-off win over the Dutch side after having defender Lucas Verissimo sent off in the first half.

Swiss side Young Boys joined them after a 3-2 victory at Ferencvaros secured a 6-4 overall win against the Hungarians.

Swedish champions Malmo lost 2-1 at Bulgaria's Ludogorets, but their 3-2 aggregate was enough to advance.

REUTERS

Injury-ridden Murray falls to Tiafoe

LOS ANGELES • Andy Murray was ousted from the ATP Winston-Salem event on Tuesday, falling to American Frances Tiafoe 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 in a second-round match at Wake Forest University.

The former world No. 1 has been battling injuries that have limited his time on the court this season and resulted in him needing one of the four wildcard spots to get into the Winston-Salem draw.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

LPGA Shanghai in October called off

SHANGHAI • The Oct 14-17 LPGA Shanghai tournament has been cancelled due to Covid-19 travel restrictions in China, the elite women's professional golf circuit said yesterday.

REUTERS