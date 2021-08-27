Sports World :Hadi claims 7th leg of S'pore Pro Series too

Hadi claims 7th leg of S'pore Pro Series too

Singapore's Abdul Hadi recorded the first back-to-back victory on the Singapore Pro Series Invitational Presented by FTAG when he clinched the seventh leg at Sentosa Golf Club's Serapong Course yesterday.

Carding a second successive three-under 68, the 26-year-old finished three shots ahead of countryman Mardan Mamat (68).

Eight legs have been scheduled for the inaugural season, in which touring male and female pros and leading national amateurs will compete for a $10,600 prize fund. Each leg will also count towards the Race to FTAG Cup, where the Order of Merit winner will receive a $10,000 bonus.

City meet Wycombe in third round

LONDON • English League Cup holders Manchester City were handed a home tie against Wycombe in Wednesday's third-round draw.

Tottenham face a trip to their manager Nuno Espirito Santo's former club Wolverhampton Wanderers, while other Premier League ties include Manchester United v West Ham, Norwich v Liverpool and Chelsea v Aston Villa.

Arsenal, who beat West Bromwich Albion 6-0 away earlier in the day, will host Wimbledon.

The ties will be played over the week commencing Sept 20.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE