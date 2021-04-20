Sports World: Greenwood stars in victory over Burnley

Greenwood stars in victory over Burnley

LONDON • Mason Greenwood continued his fine run of form with a second-half brace - five goals in his last six games in all competitions - to help Manchester United to a 3-1 home win over Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.

The result kept the Red Devils second in the standings on 66 points with six games to play, eight behind leaders Manchester City and 10 ahead of third-placed Leicester City.

REUTERS

Atletico extend lead after Eibar thrashing

MADRID • La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid thrashed basement club Eibar 5-0 on Sunday for their first victory in three matches.

Diego Simeone's men top the standings on 70 points and have a three-point advantage over second-placed Real Madrid after the reigning champions were held 0-0 at Getafe. Barcelona are third, a further five points behind Atletico, but have a game in hand.

REUTERS

Federer commits to French Open in May

PARIS • Roger Federer confirmed on Sunday he will play at the French Open next month after skipping the tournament last year due to knee surgery.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner captured Roland Garros for the only time in 2009 and the Swiss' last appearance in Paris in 2019 ended in a semi-final loss to 13-time record champion Rafael Nadal.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Bam's buzzer beater leads Heat past Nets

MIAMI • Bam Adebayo's step-back jumper from the baseline at the buzzer lifted the Miami Heat to a 109-107 National Basketball Association (NBA) victory at home against the Brooklyn Nets in a clash of short-handed teams on Sunday.

The centre finished with 21 points, 15 rebounds and five assists to help the Heat snap a three-game losing streak despite playing without fellow All-Star Jimmy Butler.

REUTERS