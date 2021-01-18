Sports World: Greek official sacked over abuse claims

Greek official sacked over abuse claims

ATHENS • A senior official at the Greek sailing federation has been axed in the wake of sex abuse allegations by one of the country's top Olympians, it said.

The organisation said late on Saturday that it was "shocked" over the claim by 2004 Olympic champion Sofia Bekatorou, which has sparked a flurry of revelations by other athletes.

Bekatorou, now 43, said she was 21 when she was subjected to "sexual harassment and abuse" by the senior federation member in his hotel room, shortly after trials for the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

New boss Rooney off to losing start

LONDON • Wayne Rooney suffered defeat in his first match in permanent charge of Derby, as Championship relegation rivals Rotherham won 1-0 at Pride Park.

The former Manchester United and England captain was officially confirmed as the Rams' manager on Friday, having held the post on an interim basis since the departure of Phillip Cocu in November. But his reign started inauspiciously as Jamie Lindsay's late strike sent Derby second bottom of the second-tier table.

Zango sets indoor triple jump mark

PARIS • Hugues Fabrice Zango became the first athlete from Burkina Faso to set a world record when he posted the longest indoor triple jump with a leap of 18.07m at an event in Aubiere in France on Saturday.

Zango, who won bronze at the 2019 world championships, added 15cm to the previous record, set by his own coach, Frenchman Teddy Tamgho, in 2011.

Steele has two-shot edge in Hawaii

LOS ANGELES • Brendan Steele and Kevin Na fired matching nine-under 61s on Saturday to vault to the top of the leaderboard after the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

After a birdie on the first hole, Steele claimed eight more over his final 13 holes, including four in six holes linking his front nine to back nine, to take a two-stroke lead over American compatriot Na and Chilean Joaquin Niemann (63) heading into the final round. Steele, 37, sits at 18-under 192.

