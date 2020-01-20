Sports world: Ginting, Ratchanok triumph in Indonesia

Ginting, Ratchanok triumph in Indonesia

JAKARTA • Home favourite Anthony Sinisuka Ginting won badminton's Indonesia Masters yesterday, beating Denmark's defending champion Anders Antonsen 17-21, 21-15, 21-9 in the men's final at the Istora Gelora Bung Karno.

In the clash of former world No. 1s, Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon beat Spaniard Carolina Marin 21-19, 11-21, 21-18 for the women's crown.

Westwood wins 25th European Tour title

ABU DHABI • England's Lee Westwood won the US$7 million (S$9.4 million) Abu Dhabi Golf Championship yesterday after closing with a five-under 67 for a 19-under 269 winning total.

The former world No. 1, whose last title was the Nedbank Golf Challenge in November 2018, was two clear of compatriots Tommy Fleetwood (63) and Matthew Fitzpatrick (67) as well as France's Victor Perez (63). Westwood is expected to rise to world No. 29 from No. 63 today.

REUTERS

23-min Haaland treble on Dortmund debut

BERLIN • Erling Braut Haaland showed why Borussia Dortmund paid Red Bull Salzburg €20 million (S$29.9 million) last month for him by scoring a hat-trick on Saturday on his debut for the German Bundesliga club.

The 19-year-old Norwegian, not yet fully fit, came on in the 56th minute with his side 3-1 down. He needed just 183 seconds to open his account and completed his sixth hat-trick this season in 23 minutes.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Lazio make it 11 wins on the trot in Italy

ROME • Ciro Immobile's hat-trick on Saturday helped Lazio to a 5-1 thrashing of Sampdoria and made it 11 straight Serie A wins for the Rome side, while consolidating their third spot in the Italian league.

They are the fifth team in Italy's top flight to put together a winning run of more than 10 games, after Juventus (four times), Roma (twice), Napoli and Inter Milan.

REUTERS