Sports World : Gerrard upset with Covid rule breakers

Gerrard upset with Covid rule breakers

GLASGOW • Rangers boss Steven Gerrard admitted yesterday that he felt "personally let down" by a group of five players who had breached coronavirus rules.

Scottish police said they had attended a "gathering at a property" in Glasgow in the early hours of Sunday and had handed fines to 10 people. The Scottish Premiership leaders issued a statement saying they were aware of an alleged incident and had launched an internal investigation.

Gerrard said the players - Bongani Zungu, Nathan Patterson, Calvin Bassey, Dapo Mebude and Brian Kinnear - would be fined and were currently isolating in line with Covid-19 protocols.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Scotland prop out of 6 Nations after ban

DUBLIN • Scotland prop Zander Fagerson will miss the rest of the Six Nations after being handed a four-match ban following his red card against Wales, the rugby championship organisers said after a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old was sent off in the second half of Scotland's 25-24 loss at Murrayfield on Saturday, having made contact with Wyn Jones' head when launching himself into a ruck.

REUTERS

Lazio in the soup over virus breaches

ROME • Lazio, their president Claudio Lotito and club doctors Ivo Pulcini and Fabio Rodia have been referred to the national federal court following an investigation into violations of Covid-19 protocols, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) said on Tuesday.

The FIGC said in a statement that the Serie A side are charged with "violations of federal regulations and a lack of observance of the health protocols in force".

REUTERS

Ex-Russian track officials banned

PARIS • Former Russian athletics chief Dmitry Shlyakhtin was yesterday banned for four years over the Lysenko doping cover-up affair, the Athletics Integrity Unit announced.

Four other former Russian Athletics Federation officials received the same punishment from athletics' independent anti-doping watchdog - executive director Alexander Parkin, Artur Karamyan, Elena Orlova and Elena Ikonnikova.

The quintet were found guilty of obstructing an investigation into high jumper Danil Lysenko, a silver medallist at the 2017 World Championships in London.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE