Sports World: French Open to start on Sept 27: report

French Open to start on Sept 27: report

PARIS • The French Open organisers are planning to start the clay-court tournament on Sept 27, pushing back the already delayed event by another week, according to a report on Friday by local daily Le Parisien.

The Grand Slam was originally scheduled for May 24-June 7, but was postponed to Sept 20 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

XINHUA

FIA finds way to get tighter F1 budget cap

LONDON • The International Automobile Federation (FIA) added a clause to its International Sporting Code on Friday that could facilitate a tighter budget cap for Formula One next season and sidestep Ferrari's objections.

Teams have verbally agreed to lower the 2021 budget cap from US$175 million (S$249 million) to US$145 million and the FIA said its clause would allow it to make swift regulatory changes by majority vote in exceptional circumstances.

REUTERS

Indonesia Masters set to be cancelled

JAKARTA • The Indonesian Badminton Association has put in a request to the Badminton World Federation to cancel this year's Indonesia Masters owing to the Covid-19 crisis.

The tournament was scheduled to take place from Sept 29-Oct 4 but will not proceed because of the outbreak.

XINHUA

Italian Serie A clubs to donate Covid test kits

ROME • Serie A clubs will donate five Covid-19 test kits for every one they use once they start training for a possible resumption of the season, a report in the Corriere dello Sport newspaper said yesterday.

The suggestion is part of proposals drawn up by the Italian Football Federation to convince lawmakers, and the move could answer any criticism the league might be using up medical resources that could be better deployed elsewhere.

REUTERS