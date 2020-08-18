Sports World: Fowler claims he was wrongfully sacked

Fowler claims he was wrongfully sacked

BRISBANE • Former England striker Robbie Fowler yesterday launched a wrongful dismissal case with Fifa over his departure as coach of A-League club Brisbane Roar during the Covid-19 lockdown, Australian media reported.

The Liverpool great and his assistant Tony Grant went home to England in March after the season was suspended and his exit was announced in late June.

REUTERS

Brady lifts maiden WTA title in Kentucky

LEXINGTON (Kentucky) • Jen Brady captured her first WTA title on Sunday, defeating Jil Teichmann 6-3, 6-4 in the inaugural WTA Top Seed Open final.

The American did not drop a set all week on the way to her first Tour final and wore down the Swiss to claim the crown at the closed-door tune-up event ahead of the US Open, which is set for Aug 31.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Herman captures Wyndham C'ship title

GREENSBORO (North Carolina) • Jim Herman fired an eagle and seven birdies in a seven-under 63 on Sunday to capture his third PGA Tour title at the Wyndham Championship.

His 21-under total of 259 at Sedgefield Country Club gave him a one-stroke triumph over former FedEx Cup champion and fellow American Billy Horschel (65).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Martinez stuns field with Dauphine win

MEGEVE (France) • Daniel Martinez of Colombia emerged as a surprise winner of the five-day Criterium du Dauphine on Sunday, having been in fifth place overnight.

Several favourites, including Team Ineos' Egan Bernal, pulled out injured. The race is seen as a dress rehearsal for the Tour de France, which is scheduled to commence on Aug 29.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

An Andretti is back on Indy 500 pole

INDIANAPOLIS • A member of the Andretti family won pole position at the Indianapolis 500 for the first time in more than three decades on Sunday, as Italian American Marco Andretti beat eight other drivers during a qualifying run.

He is the first in his family to do so since his grandfather - 1969 Indy 500 winner Mario Andretti - was last on pole in 1987.

The race was held early this morning (Singapore time) and results were not available at press time.

REUTERS