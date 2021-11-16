Sports World: Former Villa coach Smith joins Norwich

Former Villa coach Smith joins Norwich

LONDON • Norwich yesterday named former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith as their new head coach, tasking him with saving them from relegation.

The 50-year-old , who was axed by the Villans earlier this month after five successive English Premier League losses, takes over at Carrow Road on a 21/2-year deal.

Smith succeeds German Daniel Farke, who was sacked a day earlier than his successor, with the Canaries rooted to the bottom of the standings.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Korda claims fourth Tour win in Florida

MIAMI • Top-ranked Nelly Korda shook off a triple-bogey at the penultimate hole, closing regulation with a birdie and winning the LPGA Pelican Championship with a birdie at the first hole of a four-way playoff on Sunday.

The Olympic women's golf gold medallist, who carded a final-round 69, notched her fourth Tour victory of the season, after edging out fellow American Lexi Thompson (69), South Korea's Kim Sei-young (67) and New Zealand's Lydia Ko (66).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Retired Rossi now in MotoGP Hall of Fame

MADRID • Nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi was yesterday inducted into MotoGP's Hall of Fame, after the Italian put an end to his illustrious career of more than two decades with a 10th-place finish at the Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday.

While the 42-year-old soaked up the plaudits, he admitted retirement would be tough when "the season starts again in March" and joked he was already regretting his decision.

REUTERS