Sports World: Former Villa coach Smith joins Norwich

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Former Villa coach Smith joins Norwich

LONDON • Norwich yesterday named former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith as their new head coach, tasking him with saving them from relegation.

The 50-year-old , who was axed by the Villans earlier this month after five successive English Premier League losses, takes over at Carrow Road on a 21/2-year deal.

Smith succeeds German Daniel Farke, who was sacked a day earlier than his successor, with the Canaries rooted to the bottom of the standings.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Korda claims fourth Tour win in Florida

MIAMI • Top-ranked Nelly Korda shook off a triple-bogey at the penultimate hole, closing regulation with a birdie and winning the LPGA Pelican Championship with a birdie at the first hole of a four-way playoff on Sunday.

The Olympic women's golf gold medallist, who carded a final-round 69, notched her fourth Tour victory of the season, after edging out fellow American Lexi Thompson (69), South Korea's Kim Sei-young (67) and New Zealand's Lydia Ko (66).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Retired Rossi now in MotoGP Hall of Fame

MADRID • Nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi was yesterday inducted into MotoGP's Hall of Fame, after the Italian put an end to his illustrious career of more than two decades with a 10th-place finish at the Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday.

While the 42-year-old soaked up the plaudits, he admitted retirement would be tough when "the season starts again in March" and joked he was already regretting his decision.

REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 16, 2021, with the headline 'Sports World'. Subscribe
Topics: 