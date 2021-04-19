Sports World: Flick may quit Bayern for Germany top job

Flick may quit Bayern for Germany top job

MUNICH • Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick, who has won six major trophies since his appointment in 2019, revealed on Saturday he wants to quit even after their 3-2 Bundesliga win at Wolfsburg left the champions seven points clear at the top of the table.

Being released from his Bayern contract would clear the way for the 56-year-old to take charge of Germany after Euro 2020. He informed his players of his decision at the end of a turbulent week for Bayern, who exited the Champions League in the quarter-finals.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Laporta confident Messi will extend stay

SEVILLE (Spain) • Barcelona president Joan Laporta said he is "convinced" Lionel Messi wants to stay at the club after he scored twice in the team's 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish King's Cup final on Saturday.

Messi, 33, is yet to confirm whether he will stay on this summer, with the possibility that his seventh King's Cup triumph could be the last trophy he wins for Barca.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Lakers silence table toppers Jazz in OT

LOS ANGELES • The Los Angeles Lakers got back to winning ways in the National Basketball Association with a gutsy, 127-115 overtime victory over the visiting league leaders Utah Jazz on Saturday.

The Lakers (35-22) improved to 4-1 in overtime games this season. Andre Drummond, who returned to the starting line-up after sitting out with a lingering right big toe bruise, led the Lakers with 27 points and eight rebounds.

REUTERS

Whittaker pummels Gastelum in UFC bout

LAS VEGAS • Robert Whittaker overwhelmed Kelvin Gastelum in every facet, cruising to a unanimous decision in their Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight main event on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Australian Whittaker (23-5) stunned American Gastelum (17-6) in the first round en route to 50-45 wins across all cards.

REUTERS