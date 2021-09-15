Sports World: First e-sports programme to be launched in a school

First e-sports programme to be launched in a school

Singapore's first school-based e-sports programme will be launched at XCL World Academy, after XCL Education signed a memorandum of understanding with local franchise Team Flash yesterday.

An e-sports facility has been created at the international school in Yishun and will have equipment such as high performance gaming stations. The school also plans to build a multi-purpose e-sports arena. Team Flash will provide coaching for the school's e-sports club.

Joshua wants bout with fellow Briton Fury

LONDON • Anthony Joshua has said he needs a fight against Tyson Fury "on my record" before his career is finished, because boxing as a whole required at least one bout between the two British heavyweights.

If any super-fight is to be made, Fury must first get past Deontay Wilder next month, while Joshua has to beat mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk on Sept 25, with a crowd of some 60,000 expected at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Pele to leave intensive care soon, says daughter

SAO PAULO • Pele will be moved out of intensive care in the next day or two as the Brazil football great continues his recovery from surgery, his daughter Kely Nascimento has said.

The 80-year-old, who is a three-time World Cup winner, has been in the Alberto Einstein Hospital since doctors removed a tumour from his colon earlier this month. Nascimento said on Instagram that her dad was not in pain and was in a good mood, ahead of an imminent discharge.

REUTERS

Everton hit back in style to defeat Burnley 3-1

LONDON • Everton struck three times in seven minutes in the second half, as they came from a goal down to beat Burnley 3-1 at Goodison Park on Monday and move level on points with English Premier League leaders Manchester United as well as Chelsea and Liverpool.

Ben Mee's header on his 200th Premier League appearance gave Burnley the lead but Everton claimed their third league win of the season via goals from Michael Keane, Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray.

REUTERS