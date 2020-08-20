Sports World: Fina World Cup to kick off in S'pore next Sept

Fina World Cup to kick off in S'pore next Sept

BEIJING • World swimming governing body Fina has unveiled next year's Swimming World Cup calendar which will comprise six legs from September to October.

The first cluster will be held in Singapore and China's Jinan in September, although dates are not yet decided. The second cluster is set in Berlin and Budapest from Oct 1-3 and Oct 7-9 respectively. The third and final cluster will be staged in Doha from Oct 21-23 and Russia's Kazan from Oct 28-30.

XINHUA

Virus case in tennis bubble for US Open

NEW YORK • A positive test for coronavirus has been found in the New York tennis bubble where the US Open is set to take place later this month, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) announced on Tuesday.

USTA medical officer Bernard Camins revealed that the person who has contracted the virus "is not a player" and is asymptomatic. The finding comes after 1,400 tests for the disease were conducted since last Thursday in the bubble at the Billie Jean King centre in Flushing Meadows, where the Cincinnati event begins today.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Infantino corruption suit may be dropped

LAUSANNE • An anti-corruption lawyer representing the Fifa president who is facing a criminal probe in Switzerland said yesterday he believed the case would be dismissed.

Gianni Infantino, in charge of world football's governing body since 2016, is the subject of an investigation by a Swiss prosecutor over suspected collusion between him and Swiss attorney-general Michael Lauber, who resigned last month over his handling of another corruption investigation targeting Fifa.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE