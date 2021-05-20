Sports World: Federer writes off French Open title hopes

Federer writes off French Open title hopes

GENEVA • Roger Federer has said he is not playing well enough to have a chance of winning the French Open, after the Swiss' preparations for the clay-court Grand Slam were cut short following a last-16 loss to Pablo Andujar in the Geneva Open on Tuesday.

That was Federer's first match since his comeback in Doha in March after sitting out over a year due to injury and the 20-time Grand Slam winner admitted he was nowhere near the level he wanted to be.

The 39-year-old said he was "just realistic that I know I will not win the French and whoever thought I would or could win it is wrong".

REUTERS

Oaktree to buy Inter stake in $447m deal

MILAN • Italian champions Inter Milan are close to securing €275 million (S$447.5 million) in financing aid under a deal that will hand a minority stake to US investment firm Oaktree Capital Group, two sources close to the matter said yesterday.

Inter are suffering financially because of the Covid-19 pandemic and had been discussing an agreement to shore up the club's finances. Oaktree is set to buy a 31.5 per cent stake held by LionRock Capital, a Hong Kong-based investment firm. Chinese retail giant Suning will retain control with its 68.5 per cent holding.

REUTERS

Norris signs multi-year extension with McLaren

LONDON • Lando Norris will partner Australian Daniel Ricciardo for a few more years at McLaren after the Formula One team announced a contract extension for the 21-year-old yesterday.

The Briton has moved up a gear in his third season with the British team and is fourth overall ahead of Sunday's showcase Monaco Grand Prix. Team principal Andreas Seidl described the decision as "very straightforward", adding Norris' "evolution as a driver since then has been clear to see".

REUTERS