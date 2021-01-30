Sports World: FAS, Polar Water new deal valued at $1.5m

FAS, Polar Water new deal valued at $1.5m

Polar mineral water has extended its partnership with the Singapore Premier League (SPL) until 2025 in a deal worth $1.5 million, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) announced yesterday.

FAS and Field Catering & Supplies, which supplies 500,000 bottles annually to the national sports association, have worked together since 2003. Japanese side Albirex Niigata won last season's SPL title.

The 26th term is expected to begin late next month.

Muller not in list for Tokyo Olympics

BERLIN • Thomas Muller's hopes of playing for Germany at the Tokyo Olympics are over, after the German Football Association (DFB) confirmed on Thursday he will not be selected.

The 31-year-old Bayern Munich forward, who has not earned an international cap since the 2018 World Cup, is not on the extended list of players - submitted to the German National Anti-Doping Agency - being considered for Tokyo, the DFB confirmed.

Teams at the Games can field three overaged players in the Under-23 tournament.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Coronavirus behind Japan's withdrawal

LOS ANGELES • Asian giants Japan have withdrawn from next month's SheBelieves Cup women's international football tournament in Florida because of the United States' surging coronavirus crisis.

A statement from the United States Soccer Federation said the reigning Asian champions and 2011 World Cup champions would be replaced by Argentina in the four-nation event.

The other teams are Brazil, Canada and the hosts, who are the reigning world champions.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE