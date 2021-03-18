Sports World: FA 'too slow' in child protection measures

FA 'too slow' in child protection measures

LONDON • England's Football Association (FA) has been found guilty of significant institutional failings in delaying the implementation of child protection measures between October 1995 and May 2000, an independent report concluded.

Queen's Counsel Clive Sheldon said in the report that "the FA acted far too slowly to introduce appropriate and sufficient child protection measures, and to ensure that safeguarding was taken seriously by those involved in the game" and added that there is no excuse for those failings.

REUTERS

Nadal confirms he will miss Miami Open

MIAMI • Rafael Nadal withdrew from next week's ATP Miami Open on Tuesday, tweeting that he needs to skip the tennis event to prepare for the upcoming European clay-court campaign.

The 34-year-old, who shares the all-time record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles with Roger Federer, has not played since being ousted from last month's Australian Open quarter-finals by Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The Miami Masters title is among the few to elude the Spaniard, who has lost the final five times.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Molango to replace Taylor as PFA head

LONDON • Former Brighton striker Maheta Molango is set to replace Gordon Taylor as head of the Professional Footballers' Association.

The body, which represents players in England and Wales, said on Tuesday that an independent advisory panel had recommended the 38-year-old to the board.

Taylor, 76, has headed the organisation since 1981 but the chief executive has faced criticism over his salary level and is due to leave at the end of the season.

REUTERS

Uefa wants fans at every Euro match

LAUSANNE • European football's governing body Uefa is working on a plan to ensure that every match at this year's delayed pan-continental Euros will be staged in front of fans.

Held over from last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, this summer's championship is due to be held in 12 different countries. Uefa has said that it "could" chop and change the venues if a host city is insisting on holding a match behind closed doors.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE