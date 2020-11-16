Sports World: Ex-England stopper Clemence, 72, dies

Ex-England stopper Clemence, 72, dies

LONDON • Former England, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Ray Clemence has died aged 72. He died peacefully after a long battle with illness, said media reports.

Clemence, who played 61 times for England, began his career with Scunthorpe United before joining Liverpool and he made over 450 appearances in 14 years.

He won five top-flight league titles, three European Cups and two Uefa Cups with Liverpool before adding the Uefa Cup and FA Cup with Spurs.

Crawford retains title with 4th-round TKO

LAS VEGAS • Unbeaten Terence Crawford won his first fight of the year on Saturday, retaining his World Boxing Organisation welterweight title with a fourth-round knockout of Kell Brook in Las Vegas.

Despite not fighting since last December, the American (37 wins, 28 coming by knockout) claimed a statement victory over the Briton (39 wins, three losses) at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino.

Seven cases put South Korean game in doubt

SEOUL • Six South Korea play footballers and a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus before the team's 3-2 defeat by Mexico in an friendly on Saturday, Yonhap news agency said yesterday. The cluster of infections has cast doubts over whether South Korea's friendly clash with Asian champions Qatar in Austria tomorrow can go ahead.

