Sports World: European Premier League for 2022?

European Premier League for 2022?

LONDON • Manchester United and Liverpool are in talks with Europe's elite clubs to join a new Fifa-backed tournament that would reshape the sport's landscape, according to a report by Sky News yesterday.

Citing unnamed "football industry" sources, Sky said more than 12 teams from Europe's top five leagues in England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain are in negotiations to become the founding members of the new tournament, dubbed the European Premier League, with a provisional start date as discussed as early as 2022.

REUTERS

Deflection hands Wolves full points

LONDON • A Raul Jimenez shot that took a heavy deflection off the head of Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips gave Wolves a hard-fought 1-0 away win in the English Premier League on Monday.

The win put Wolves sixth on nine points from five games, behind Leicester and Arsenal on goal difference. Newly promoted Leeds are 10th with seven points.

REUTERS

Museum to show Kobe's MVP jersey

LOS ANGELES • National Basketball Association (NBA) great Kobe Bryant's jersey from the 2008 season when he won his sole regular season Most Valuable Player award will be displayed at the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington.

Los Angeles Lakers icon Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in January along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others. He wore the jersey in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, a series the Lakers lost before he led them to consecutive titles in 2009 and 2010. The five-time NBA champion donated it to the museum in 2017.

REUTERS

Cyclist and staff catch virus at Giro

MILAN • A rider from UAE Team Emirates and a staff member from Team AG2R La Mondiale have tested positive for Covid-19 at the Giro d'Italia following the latest round of tests, organisers RCS and cycling's governing UCI said in a joint statement yesterday.

The Giro was on the brink of being cancelled last week after five teams were hit by coronavirus cases. However, organisers said all riders and staff members tested negative later in the week before 492 tests on Sunday and Monday yielded the two positives.

REUTERS