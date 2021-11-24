Sports World: Enhanced security at French stadiums

Enhanced security at French stadiums

PARIS • French authorities are urgently stepping up their security measures at football stadiums around the country, the country's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said yesterday after the latest outbreak of fan violence saw the Lyon-Marseille weekend game called off.

Following a meeting with Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu, Mr Darmanin said there are plans to impose bans on supporters and stadiums and to install more surveillance cameras around venues.

Lyon have also been ordered to play their home games behind closed doors until an inquiry is over.

REUTERS

Porto investigated as part of fraud probe

LISBON • Portuguese prosecutors who are investigating €20 million (S$30.8 million) in illegal payments relating to football transfer deals executed 33 search warrants, including one at the offices of Porto.

The club confirmed the raid, which is part of a probe into "suspected crimes of tax fraud, fraud, breach of trust and money laundering, related to transfers of football players and financial circuits involving intermediaries in these businesses".

REUTERS

Are you faster than me, Jacobs asks Bolt

ROME • Italy's Olympic 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs, 27, has challenged Usain Bolt to a charity team sprinting contest after the retired Jamaican said he could have won the blue-riband race in Tokyo in an interview last week.

Jacobs, who has not raced since winning the coveted sprint gold, turned to social media on Monday to challenge Bolt, the winner of eight Olympic gold medals and 11 world titles, to a "capture the flag" race. Bolt, 35, has yet to respond.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Cavendish has broken ribs, a collapsed lung

LONDON • British cyclist Mark Cavendish is recovering from broken ribs and a collapsed lung after a crash in the Six Days of Ghent track meeting on Sunday and will undergo an unspecified period of rehabilitation.

The 36-year-old enjoyed a remarkable return to form this year, sprinting to four stage wins at the Tour de France to equal the record 34 of Belgian great Eddy Merckx.

REUTERS