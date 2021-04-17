Sports World : England U-21 out, Boothroyd out too

England U-21 out, Boothroyd out too

LONDON • England Under-21 coach Aidy Boothroyd will step down from his role after the team were knocked out in the group stage of the European Championship last month, the Football Association said yesterday.

England lost two of their three games to finish bottom in their group, failing to qualify for the quarter-finals on goal difference.

REUTERS

Dulux 'sorry' for tweets mocking Spurs

LONDON • Dulux said they were "deeply sorry" and are investigating after posts from its Twitter account mocked Tottenham following the Premier League club's announcement of a new commercial sponsorship with the paint maker on Thursday.

The brand tweeted its dog mascot "might do a better job" at centre-back compared to Spurs' defenders, while adding the club's trophy cabinet - the 2008 League Cup was their last piece of silverware - "was dust free".

REUTERS

Filipina Saso calls the shots with another 64

HONOLULU • Filipina Yuka Saso produced a second consecutive stellar eight-under 64 on Thursday to take a two-shot lead at the LPGA Lotte Championship, held at Kapolei Golf Club on the Hawaiian island of Oahu.

Her nearest challenger Lydia Ko (63) of New Zealand was on 14 under overall.

In Hilton Head, South Carolina, Australia's Cameron Smith fired a blistering nine-under 62 at Harbour Town Golf Links on Thursday to grab a one-shot first-round lead over American Stewart Cink at the PGA Tour's RBC Heritage.

REUTERS