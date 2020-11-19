Sports World: Empty stands costing West Ham £2m a game

Empty stands costing West Ham £2m a game

LONDON • West Ham are losing £2 million (S$3.6 million) a match with spectators barred from attending games amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Premier League football club's vice-chairman Karren Brady said.

She called the lockout since the restart in June "fatal for everybody", revealing that other clubs "are losing as much as £10 million a match".

REUTERS

England in Pakistan for T20 warm-ups

LONDON • England will visit Pakistan for the first time in 16 years when they play two T20 Internationals in October next year, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said yesterday.

The short tour will serve as a build-up to the Twenty20 World Cup in India that is scheduled to start the same month and the ECB has vowed that "safety will be paramount".

REUTERS