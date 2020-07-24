Sports World: Emery inks 3-year deal with Villarreal

Emery inks 3-year deal with Villarreal

MADRID • Villarreal announced yesterday that former Arsenal and Sevilla boss Unai Emery is replacing the sacked Javi Calleja as the La Liga club's coach.

Emery, dismissed by Arsenal last November with the Gunners on a seven-match winless streak, signed a three-year deal.

The 48-year-old led Sevilla to three straight Europa League titles from 2014 to 2016 before winning five major trophies with French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Rule tweak lifts Rory's chances of 4th award

MIAMI • Rory McIlroy's chances of winning a second consecutive Byron Nelson Award for low scoring were boosted on Wednesday, when the PGA Tour trimmed the number of rounds needed to qualify.

The coronavirus-shortened season, which had a three-month hiatus till June, will require only a minimum of 35 rounds instead of the usual 50.

World No. 2 McIlroy leads the Tour this season with a 68.899 scoring average after 40 rounds, as he chases a fourth Nelson Award. He had also won it in 2012, 2014 and last year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE