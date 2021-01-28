Sports World: ECA chief fears €8.5b hit for European clubs

ECA chief fears €8.5b hit for European clubs

MILAN • The head of the European Club Association, Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, says the game is facing much heavier losses than predicted because of the Covid-19 pandemic with no fan return to stadiums in sight this season.

The Italian yesterday said Deloitte's forecast a day earlier of losses in revenue of more than €2 billion (S$3.22 billion) by the end of the season for the top 20 European clubs had underestimated the impact of a full campaign behind closed doors and a loss of up to €8.5 billion was more realistic.

REUTERS

Boston Marathon set for Oct 11 flag off

BOSTON • The Boston Marathon, cancelled last year for the first time in its history due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be held on Oct 11 as long as road races are allowed under the Massachusetts reopening plan, race organisers said on Tuesday. The field size for the prestigious marathon, which generally draws over 30,000 runners worldwide, will be forthcoming, the Boston Athletic Association said.

REUTERS

Murray enters Italian challenger event

ROME • Former world No. 1 Andy Murray will compete in a Feb 15-21 challenger tournament in Biella, Italy, following his Australian Open withdrawal, the Italian Tennis Federation said yesterday. The three-time Grand Slam winner tested positive for Covid-19 on Jan 14.

REUTERS