Sports World: Doi's winner sends Hougang top of SPL

Doi's winner sends Hougang top of SPL

Tomoyuki Doi's 10th goal in six games sealed Hougang United's 1-0 win yesterday over Balestier Khalsa and moved the Cheetahs top of the Singapore Premier League with 13 points, two ahead of champions Albirex Niigata who play Tampines Rovers today.

Bottom club Tanjong Pagar got their first win since returning to the SPL last year by beating Young Lions 4-0. Brazilian Luis Junior's double was sandwiched by goals from Reo Nishiguchi and Blake Ricciuto as the Jaguars' four points moved them above their opponents, who have two points.

Leclerc's winning Ferrari in his garage

LONDON • Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, 23, has a new car in his garage - the one he raced to victory from pole position in Belgium and Italy in 2019.

He posted pictures on Instagram on Friday of the SF90, saying "something special just arrived home", while the Scuderia tweeted "we hope you enjoy it". The back-to-back race wins are the only ones Leclerc has chalked up so far in Formula One.

Fans allowed at eight Euro 2020 host cities

LAUSANNE • Eight of the 12 host cities for this year's Euro 2020 are willing to have fans at matches based on projections of an improving Covid-19 situation, Uefa said on Friday.

The other cities Munich, Rome, Bilbao and Dublin have been given until April 19 to release their plans "and final decisions will be made on that date regarding the staging of matches in those four venues".

