Sports World: De Boer touted to be new Oranje boss

De Boer touted to be new Oranje boss

AMSTERDAM • Frank de Boer has emerged as the most likely candidate to be named coach of the Netherlands after weeks of speculation over who would succeed Ronald Koeman, Dutch media reported yesterday.

The likelihood of the 50-year-old former Oranje defender taking the job has elicited a mixed response as his success at Ajax, where he won four straight Eredivisie titles, has been tainted by high-profile failures at Inter Milan and Crystal Palace.

De Boer would replace Koeman, 57, who left last month to become Barcelona coach after leading the Dutch to Euro 2020, their first major tournament in six years.

REUTERS

Domenicali set to replace F1 boss Carey

LONDON • Former Ferrari team principal Stefano Domenicali is set to become the new chief executive officer of Formula One after leaving the Italian team earlier than expected, media reports said yesterday.

The 55-year-old Italian is to replace American Chase Carey, who has been in charge since US owners Liberty Media took over the sport in 2017, according to the BBC and Autosport.

While F1 officials would not confirm the appointment, senior sources told the BBC that it was a done deal, with Carey to remain as chairman in some form.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Kobe's widow sues over crash photos

LOS ANGELES • Vanessa Bryant has sued the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, contending that deputies shared photos of the helicopter crash in which her husband, basketball legend Kobe Bryant, and their teenage daughter Gianna died in January.

The lawsuit, filed last Thursday, is seeking unspecified damages for negligence, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The department has admitted there was no investigative purpose for deputies to take pictures at the crash site, with Vanessa claiming they did so for their own "personal purposes".

REUTERS