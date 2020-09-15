Sports World: D'Antoni, with eye on Sixers, leaves Rockets

D'Antoni, with eye on Sixers, leaves Rockets

LOS ANGELES • Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said farewell to his team on Sunday after four National Basketball Association seasons.

The 69-year-old had turned down extension offers prior to this season, with his contract expiring when the Rockets were eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers from the Western Conference semi-finals on Saturday.

He will likely be considered a top candidate for the Philadelphia 76ers' coaching vacancy. He was an assistant there under former Sixers coach Brett Brown from 2015-16.

REUTERS

Cink's 8 birdies end 11-year title drought

LOS ANGELES • Stewart Cink made eight birdies in the final round of the PGA Tour's season-opening Safeway Open on Sunday to claim a two-shot victory over Harry Higgs (68) for his first title since winning golf's British Open in 2009.

The 47-year-old American fired a final-round 65 to finish on 21-under 267. He is now the oldest player to win a PGA Tour event since Phil Mickelson won at Pebble Beach aged 48 last year.

REUTERS

PSG president, ex-Fifa official Valcke on trial

BELLINZONA • Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Fifa's former secretary-general Jerome Valcke went on trial in Switzerland yesterday, accused of corruption in the attribution of football World Cup TV rights.

Al-Khelaifi, who is also chairman of Qatar-owned broadcaster beIN Media, is charged with inciting Valcke to commit "aggravated criminal mismanagement". The trial, which has already been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, is scheduled to last until Sept 25.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Aussie Open, Boxing Day Test on track

MELBOURNE • The state of Victoria is on track to host the Australian Open tennis Grand Slam and the traditional Boxing Day cricket Test as Covid-19 infection rates fall, Premier Daniel Andrews said yesterday.

A second wave of infections had raised doubts about whether the Jan 18-31 Australian Open and the cricket Test could go ahead in Melbourne, which has been under strict lockdown for several weeks. However, Victoria recorded 35 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, its lowest single-day rise in nearly three months.

REUTERS