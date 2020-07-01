Sports World: Cue sports parlours open from Saturday

Cue sports parlours open from Saturday

Commercial billiard and snooker halls have been given the green light to reopen on Saturday, but under strict safety management measures.

While most sports restarted when Singapore entered Phase 2 of its post-circuit breaker period on June 19, commercial cue sports outlets were not allowed to resume operations as they are regulated under the Public Entertainment Act.

Amusement centres are also among the public entertainment venues that have been permitted to reopen.

Mee nets winner in 300th Burnley game

LONDON • Burnley moved up to eighth in the Premier League after a header from captain Ben Mee earned them a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace on Monday.

Sean Dyche's side climbed above Arsenal and Sheffield United and are on 45 points, level on points with Tottenham Hotspur, who have played a game fewer.

It was also Mee's 300th appearance at the club.

REUTERS

Barca's Melo, Juve's Pjanic to swop sides

MADRID • Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo will join Juventus at the end of the season, with Miralem Pjanic moving in the opposite direction, the two clubs announced on Monday.

Barcelona said they had paid €60 million (S$93.9 million) plus a potential €5 million more in bonuses for Bosnian playmaker Pjanic after earlier confirming Juventus would pay €72 million plus €10 million in variables for Melo.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

English is fifth PGA golfer to get virus

LOS ANGELES • American golfer Harris English has become the fifth player on the PGA Tour to test positive for Covid-19, the Tour said on Monday.

The 30-year-old was set to participate in this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club but was forced to withdraw from the event.

REUTERS

Zanardi 'stable' after second brain surgery

ROME • Former Formula One driver and Paralympic champion Alex Zanardi, seriously injured in a handbike accident on June 19, has undergone neurological surgery for a second time, a hospital statement said on Monday.

The Santa Maria alle Scotte hospital in Siena said the 53-year-old's condition remained "stable".

REUTERS