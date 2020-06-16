Sports World: Cricket Australia set to replace its chief

Cricket Australia set to replace its chief

SYDNEY • Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts looks set to be axed this week, with stakeholders and staff disgruntled over his handling of the coronavirus shutdown.

The Australian newspaper said yesterday that his fate will be sealed at a board meeting today, while the Sydney Morning Herald reported that his departure would be announced tomorrow.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Casillas ends bid to lead Spanish football

MADRID • Spain's World Cup-winning captain Iker Casillas yesterday withdrew his candidacy for the role of president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, saying the election should take a back seat during the exceptional situation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The withdrawal of the former Real Madrid goalkeeper means incumbent Luis Rubiales, who took over in May 2018, is set to be re-elected unopposed in August with a four-year mandate.

REUTERS

Rashford appeals for free meals during hols

LONDON • Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford yesterday stepped up his campaign for the British government to continue funding free meals for struggling school children during the summer break, support he himself had to rely on as a boy.

The England football international has led by example amid the pandemic and his partnership with charity FareShare UK has helped to raise around £20 million (S$35 million) to supply meals across the country.

REUTERS

F1 hopes to stage two races in Shanghai

SHANGHAI • Formula One chiefs want to stage two races in Shanghai this season after the Chinese Grand Prix, originally set for April 19, was postponed to a yet-to-be confirmed date because of the pandemic, the city's sports boss said yesterday.

However, Xu Bin told Shanghai People's Radio no decision had been made as the local authorities were waiting to see how the virus situation in China develops. F1 is set to announce an expanded calendar beyond the initial eight races in Europe soon.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE