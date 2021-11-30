Sports World: Covid disrupts rugby teams' return plans

Covid disrupts rugby teams' return plans

CAPE TOWN • The majority of the Munster rugby squad have been cleared to return to Ireland from South Africa with two members - a positive Covid-19 case and a close contact - set to remain in Cape Town, Ireland's sports minister said yesterday.

Munster and Welsh side Cardiff were unable to leave South Africa as planned on Sunday after both returned positive Covid-19 cases.

Munster and Cardiff will have to isolate for 10 days on their eventual return home, which may affect future United Rugby Championship fixtures.

Six Sri Lanka women cricketers who took part in a now cancelled World Cup qualifying tournament in Zimbabwe have also tested positive for Covid-19, the team said on Sunday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Neymar injured, out for up to eight weeks

PARIS • Brazil star Neymar is expected to be sidelined for between six and eight weeks after ligament damage to his left ankle, Paris Saint-Germain said yesterday.

He was stretchered from the pitch in tears after the injury in the final minutes of Sunday's 3-1 Ligue 1 victory at Saint-Etienne.

The 29-year-old posted a video yesterday of himself wearing a pressotherapy boot on his left leg.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Black golf pioneer Lee Elder dies at 87

LOS ANGELES • Lee Elder, the first black player to qualify for the Masters, has died at age 87, the PGA Tour said yesterday.

Elder, who battled racism throughout his career, made history when he earned a spot in the 1975 Masters.

He qualified for the PGA Tour for the first time in 1968, and in 1974 won the first of four career tournaments at the Monsanto Open in Florida - ensuring him a place in the Masters the following year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE