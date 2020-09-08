Sports World: City's Mahrez and Laporte catch virus

City's Mahrez and Laporte catch virus

LONDON • Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez and defender Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for Covid-19, the English Premier League club announced yesterday.

City said in a statement that both players did not display any symptoms and are currently self-isolating in line with protocols established by the league and the British government.

The new season starts this weekend but City's first game is at Wolves on Sept 21.

REUTERS

Johnson aiming to close out Tour C'ship

LOS ANGELES • Dustin Johnson posted his best round of the season-ending Tour Championship on Sunday, carding a third-round six-under 64 to sit five shots clear of the field as he guns for his first FedExCup championship at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Course.

After misfiring with the driver for most of Saturday, the overnight leader was much better on Sunday, hitting 11 of 14 fairways and is now 19-under for the tournament with Xander Schauffele (67) and Justin Thomas (66) tied for second at 14-under.

REUTERS

Wolff to stay on at Mercedes next year

LONDON • Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has said that he will stay with the German outfit next year, but has not decided what role he will play.

The 48-year-old Austrian has led the team to win both drivers' and constructors' titles for six consecutive seasons, but his contract is due to run out this year.

He has been considering his future and after the Italian Grand Prix last weekend, he said that he would be "involved one way or another".