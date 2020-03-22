Sports World: Chinese star Wu has mild virus symptoms

Chinese star Wu has mild virus symptoms

BARCELONA • Chinese football star Wu Lei, who plays for Spanish La Liga side Espanyol, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Chinese Football Association said yesterday.

The body revealed that the 28-year-old forward has "mild symptoms and is currently undergoing treatment".

Wu, who is his country's best-known footballer, is the only Chinese playing in one of Europe's top-five leagues, having moved to Espanyol from Shanghai SIPG in January last year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

UFC boss calls critics weak, event will go on

LAS VEGAS • Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White has blasted critics of his decision to press ahead with the UFC 249 event on April 19, calling mixed martial arts reporters "some of the weakest, wimpiest people on earth".

While the fight will no longer be staged in New York after local authorities banned large gatherings of more than 50 people due to the coronavirus pandemic, he has vowed that the UFC will be "the first sport to be back on".

The main event features undefeated champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson and White promised that the bout will take place, even if it means taking it "to the moon" or holding it with "10 people in a room".