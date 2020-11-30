Sports World: Chinese double at first WTT event

Chinese double at first WTT event

MACAU • World No. 3 Chinese paddlers Ma Long and Sun Yingsha made history as the inaugural winners of a World Table Tennis event yesterday.

Ma thrashed compatriot Wang Chuqin 5-1 (11-5, 11-9, 11-4, 11-5, 10-11, 11-8) in the men's singles, while Sun also thumped countrywoman Wang Manyu 5-1 (11-10, 11-8, 11-6, 9-11, 11-6, 11-4).

S. African wins second European Tour title

JOHANNESBURG • Christiaan Bezuidenhout kept calm as his rivals faltered to win golf's Alfred Dunhill Championship by four shots at windy Leopard Creek Country Club in South Africa yesterday.

The 26-year-old South African triumphed for the second time on the European Tour with a three-under 69 for a 274 total. Englishman Richard Bland (70), American Sean Crocker (72), Adrian Meronk (76) from Poland and South African Jayden Schaper (75) shared second place.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Hosts Australia seal cricket series win

SYDNEY • Steve Smith hit his second consecutive century as Australia claimed the one-day international cricket series with a win over India in Sydney yesterday.

He followed up his 105 off 66 balls in Friday's first ODI victory with a dominant 104 off 64 balls, as Australia amassed 389 for four batting first. Despite skipper Virat Kohli's imperious 89 it was not enough for the tourists, who were restricted to 338 for nine to go down by 51 runs.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE