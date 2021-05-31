Sports World: China crush Guam in front of 30,000

China crush Guam in front of 30,000

SHANGHAI • Wu Lei and Brazilian-born Alan Carvalho scored twice as China demolished Guam 7-0 in a World Cup qualifier in front of a sell-out home crowd of 30,000 yesterday.

The win in Li Tie's first match since being named permanent China coach in January last year saw the hosts close the gap on group leaders Syria to five points with three games left, but only the top team are guaranteed to reach the next stage of qualifying for Qatar 2022.

All remaining Group A matches for all five teams will take place in a secure bubble in Suzhou as part of measures to thwart the coronavirus.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Sweden cruise to 2-0 victory over Finns

STOCKHOLM • Sweden coasted to a 2-0 win over a defensively minded Finland thanks to a Robin Quaison goal and a second-half penalty from captain Sebastian Larsson in a Euro 2020 warm-up on Saturday.

Quaison put the hosts in the lead in the 23rd minute by slotting home a pass from Mattias Svanberg and Larsson got the second from the spot in the 58th after Marcus Berg was brought down. Both sides will feature in the tournament which begins on June 11.

REUTERS

Spieth leads by one entering final round

LOS ANGELES • Jordan Spieth rolled in an eight-foot birdie putt at the 18th on Saturday to maintain his one-shot lead over Jason Kokrak heading into the final round of the PGA Tour's Charles Schwab Challenge.

The three-time Major winner hit just five of 15 fairways in regulation at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas but his putter helped him stay in front with a four-under 66 for a 15-under total of 195. Kokrak also signed for the same score.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Three Major champs in Matchplay semis

LOS ANGELES • China's Feng Shanshan drained a birdie at the 19th hole to edge out South Korean Ji Eun-hee and reach the semi-finals of the LPGA Matchplay at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas on Saturday.

She finished a marathon day with a flourish to lead a trio of Major winners into yesterday's last four, where she took on British Open champion Sophia Popov, while two-time Major winner Thai Ariya Jutanugarn played American Ally Ewing. The final was to follow yesterday afternoon, with results not available at press time.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE