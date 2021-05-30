Sports World: Champs League semis format may change

Champs League semis format may change

PARIS • Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin said on Friday he was in favour of a "Final Four" format for the Champions League as it could generate revenues and considerable excitement over an entire week each year.

The tournament is currently played in two-legged home-and-away ties from the round of 16 to the semi-finals, with the final hosted each year by a different city.

Ceferin said Uefa is discussing a one-leg match for the semi-finals to be held at a single venue.

REUTERS

2nd-string Azzurris hit minnows for seven

CAGLIARI • Italy began their Euro 2020 preparations on Friday as a second-string team hammered minnows San Marino 7-0.

Roberto Mancini's side are one of the dark horses for next month's delayed European Championship and had an easy time against their lowly neighbours. The Azzurri coach needs to select his final 26-man squad by Tuesday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Nordqvist upsets Ko to reach round of 16

LOS ANGELES • Sweden's Anna Nordqvist beat world No. 1 Ko Jin-young 5 & 3 in round-robin play, then topped the South Korean in a play-off to reach the LPGA Matchplay round of 16.

Nordqvist had to beat Ko - who came into the third and final day of group-stage play with two wins - to give herself a play-off shot. Meanwhile, world No. 2 •Park In-bee clinched her group with a 2 & 1 victory over Mexico's Gaby Lopez.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

IPL moves remaining games to UAE in Sept

NEW DELHI • The remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was suspended earlier this month, will be completed in the United Arab Emirates in September and October, the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) said yesterday.

The BCCI also said it had asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) for more time to make a call on whether India would be able to host the Twenty20 World Cup in October and November. The IPL Twenty20 tournament was suspended on May 4, with 31 matches left to play, after several players and backroom staff tested positive for Covid-19 in India.

REUTERS