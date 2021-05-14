Sports World: Champions League final moved to Porto

Champions League final moved to Porto

LAUSANNE • The Champions League final between Premier League clubs Manchester City and Chelsea on May 29 has been moved from Istanbul to Porto to allow English fans to travel under Covid-19 restrictions, the European governing body Uefa said yesterday.

The final was originally scheduled to be held at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium, but Turkey was last week put on Britain's travel "red list", meaning that no British fans would be able to attend the game. It will now be held in FC Porto's Estadio do Dragao.

REUTERS

EPL extends UK TV deals, skips auction

LONDON • Premier League clubs have unanimously agreed on a three-year renewal of the league's UK live and non-live broadcast deals with Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC Sport, avoiding an auction process that might have cost them money.

The league said the renewed deals for the 2022-23 to 2024-25 seasons would be concluded at the same overall value as the current arrangements, reported to be worth £4.5 billion (S$8.43 billion).

REUTERS

Limited fans allowed to return in La Liga

MADRID • Spanish football clubs were given the green light on Wednesday for fans to return to matches for the final two rounds of fixtures this season, starting this weekend, in regions with low levels of Covid-19 infections.

Sports Minister Jose Manuel Uribes announced that a maximum of 5,000 spectators would be able to attend games in regions with fewer than 50 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, meaning the regions of Valencia and Galicia will be able to welcome supporters back.

REUTERS

NFL will return to London with 2 games

LONDON • The National Football League (NFL) said on Wednesday it will resume its international initiative with two games in London during the 2021 season after cancelling all games outside the United States last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will be the site of the Oct 10 game between the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets, followed by an Oct 17 clash between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins.

REUTERS