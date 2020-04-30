Sports World: Call to block Saudi takeover of Magpies

Call to block Saudi takeover of Magpies

LONDON • Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of murdered dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, on Tuesday wrote to the Premier League warning that a Saudi-backed takeover of Newcastle United would "tarnish" the reputation of the football competition.

Khashoggi was killed in 2018 while at Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul to obtain paperwork ahead of his wedding .

Lawyers for Cengiz said in a letter on her behalf that the Premier League should block the takeover, and that "there should be no place in the Premier League, and English football, for anyone involved in such abhorrent acts".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Beckenbauer trial ends without verdict

LONDON • The five-year trial of German football legend Franz Beckenbauer on corruption charges has ended without a verdict, reported the BBC.

The trial, held in Switzerland, was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic and the statute of limitations has now expired. The 74-year-old was one of four men investigated over suspected corruption linked to the 2006 World Cup.

New dates for Thomas & Uber Cup Finals

LONDON • The Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in Aarhus, Denmark, will be held from Oct 3-11 after the Danish government extended its ban on large gatherings in the country until the end of August, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said yesterday.

The biennial international tournament, originally scheduled to take place from May 16-24, had been postponed to Aug 15-23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

REUTERS

F1 extends shutdown period for 2nd time

LONDON • A factory shutdown for Formula One teams and engine makers has been extended for a second time to a period of 63 consecutive days due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Automobile Federation said on Tuesday.

It said in a statement that its World Motor Sport Council had approved an extension, running potentially into June. The shutdown, first announced in March, was initially for 21 days but that was extended on April 7.

REUTERS

NBA season over for Warriors, says Kerr

LOS ANGELES • Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said on Tuesday that his team are operating as if the season is over amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He added that while teams in play-off contention are trying to keep focus in the event of the National Basketball Association season resuming, his club - last in the NBA at 15-50 and the only team officially eliminated from contention - have moved on.

REUTERS

Aiba moves boxing c'ships to Belgrade

NEW DELHI • The 2021 men's World Boxing Championships have been moved to Belgrade from New Delhi, the International Boxing Association (Aiba) said on Tuesday.

Aiba said it had terminated New Delhi's contract after it did not pay an agreed hosting fee. India will have to pay a cancellation penalty of US$500,000 (S$707,000).

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE